James Robert Lewis, 79, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.