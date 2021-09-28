James C. Kirk, 90, of Albany, died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The visitation and funeral service was held on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors beginning at 1 p.m. with the service at 2 p.m. The Rev. Butch Knight officiated.
Interment followed at Crown Hill Cemetery.
A native of Heard County, Georgia, Mr. Kirk was born to the late Leon and Willie Kirk.
He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon since 1964. Mr. Kirk also served as a Sunday School teacher for 30 years and a training union leader for five years.
He was a member of the National Association of Federal Retired Employees, Golden Key Club, AARP and was an experiencing God facilitator. Mr. Kirk served in the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean Conflict between 1951 and 1954. He received his B.S. from ABAC and his M.S. degree in AG Economics from UGA. Mr. Kirk retired from the USDA after 42 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his two children, Phyllis Kirk, and Stephen Kirk; his brother, Merlin Kirk; and sister, Irene Mooney.
Mr. Kirk is survived by his loving wife, Joyce C. Kirk; sister, Rachel V. Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Albany, 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, GA 31763.
