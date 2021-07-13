James Andrew “Jimmy” Harmon Jr.,
of Waco, passed
away at a healthcare facility.
He was born in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on March 1, 1963, son of James Andrew and Dorothy Louise Nichols Harmon.
In addition to
his parents, he is
survived by his wife, Amy Michelle McLeroy Harmon; his children, Emily Harmon, Amber Harmon, Scott and Stephanie Puckett,
and Amanda and Andrew Springer Sr.; brothers, Doug Christian, Troy and Patti Harmon, Dale and Dari Harmon, Corey Harmon and Dawn Lee; grandchildren, Paisleigh Harmon, Aiden and Sophia Jacobs, Ian and Anastasia Rainey,
Alira and Zephyr Puckett, Malaya, Malana, and Andrew Springer Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special friends include Donald and Karen Bruce and Kathy Worthy.
The family received friends on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from
5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services were
on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Union Campground Arbor with the Rev. Todd Flanagan officiating. Interment was at Union Campground Cemetery. Cole Harmon, Aaron Harmon, Tim Harmon, Dusty Evans, Wayne McLeroy, Scott Puckett, Andrew Springer Sr. and
Eric Williams served as pallbearers.
www.hightower
Hightower
Funeral Home
of Bremen is in
charge of the arrangements.
