James Haney

James E. Haney, 82, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
He was born
on Oct. 31, 1938, in Augusta, Arkansas, the son of the late
Roy Ed Haney
and the late Maudie Lee Jackson
Haney.
James proudly served his country
in the U.S. Air
Force for 20 years and then founded his passion project, Haney’s Lawn
Care.
In addition to
his parents, he
was preceded
in death by his
loving wife, Ruby M. Haney; his granddaughter, Amanda Harris; and sisters, Kathleen Lashlee and Odean Lashlee.
Survivors include his children, James David Haney, of California, Sharon
K. Harris, of Arkansas, and Sandra H. Standish, of Georgia; brother, Leroy Haney, of Texas; grandchildren, Michael Harris,
Luke Standish, Alex Haney, James Standish, and
Chase Haney; and
a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in
West Memphis, Arkansas.
Interment will follow in Crittenden Memorial Park, also in West Memphis, Arkansas.
The family will receive friends at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home on Monday from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
