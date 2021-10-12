James Haney

James E. Haney, 82, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

He was born

on Oct. 31, 1938, in Augusta, Arkansas, the son of the late

Roy Ed Haney

and the late Maudie Lee Jackson

Haney.

James proudly served his country

in the U.S. Air

Force for 20 years and then founded his passion project, Haney’s Lawn

Care.

In addition to

his parents, he

was preceded

in death by his

loving wife, Ruby M. Haney; his granddaughter, Amanda Harris; and sisters, Kathleen Lashlee and Odean Lashlee.

Survivors include his children, James David Haney, of California, Sharon

K. Harris, of Arkansas, and Sandra H. Standish, of Georgia; brother, Leroy Haney, of Texas; grandchildren, Michael Harris,

Luke Standish, Alex Haney, James Standish, and

Chase Haney; and

a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in

West Memphis, Arkansas.

Interment will follow in Crittenden Memorial Park, also in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home on Monday from noon until the hour of service.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family at www.martin-high

tower.com.

Service information

Oct 18
Visitation
Monday, October 18, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Roller-Citizens Funeral Home
201 N. Pine Street
West Memphis, AR 72301
Oct 18
Funeral
Monday, October 18, 2021
3:00PM-4:00PM
Roller-Citizens Funeral Home
201 N. Pine Street
West Memphis, AR 72301
