James Alton Goss Sr., 92, of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born in Calhoun, Georgia, the son of the late Joe Goss and Ettie Cochran Goss.
Survivors include a daughter, Wanda and Michael Thompson, of Winston; sons, Michael and Patricia Goss, of Bremen, James A. Goss Jr., of Wedowee, Alabama, Joey and Kim Goss, of Bremen.
A memorial service for James Alton Goss Sr., will be announced at a later date.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
