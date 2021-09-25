James Alton Goss Sr., 92, of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at a local healthcare facility.

He was born in Calhoun, Georgia, the son of the late Joe Goss and Ettie Cochran Goss.

Survivors include a daughter, Wanda and Michael Thompson, of Winston; sons, Michael and Patricia Goss, of Bremen, James A. Goss Jr., of Wedowee, Alabama, Joey and Kim Goss, of Bremen.

A memorial service for James Alton Goss Sr., will be announced at a later date.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of James Goss, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.