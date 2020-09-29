James Louis Fagas, 74, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Fagas.
Mr. Fagas is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mrs. Sandra Lee Woodall Fagas of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-laws, Sonia Fagas and Charlie Ball of Lindale, Georgia, Lisa and Anthony Reese of Bremen, Georgia, Helena and Jonathan Hazelwood of Bremen; sisters and brother-in-law, Helen and Lenwood Mercer of Kinston, North Carolina, Kay Bradbury of Longs, South Carolina; 12 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
According to Mr. Fagas’ wishes, he was cremated.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to U.S. Marine Toys for Tots at www.toysfortots.org.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
