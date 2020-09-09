James Edward “Eddie B” Bivins, 43, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020, at his residence.
Eddie was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on Feb. 4, 1977, the son of Ken Bivins and Terron Eskew Bivins. He worked at Eskew Roofing for several years and previously, 10 years with the City of Villa Rica. He was Baptist by faith.
He is survived by his parents, Ken and Terron Bivins; daughter, Brea Bivins; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Alicia Bivins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen and Gertrude Eskew, Ellen Mims and Jim Bivins.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, with the Reverends Mark Haney and Rodney Wilburn officiating. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page at beginning at 1 p.m.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, if you choose to attend the visitation, we ask that you remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and wear personal protective equipment.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements
