James Dukes

James “Jimmy” Edward Dukes, 70, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
He was born on June 11, 1950, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Hugh L. and Georgetta Jones Dukes.
Jimmy was dearly loved and is survived by his wife, Jan Ward Dukes; his paternal children, Elizabeth (Jeff Martin), and William “Bill” Dukes (Alexandra Sims), his stepchildren Rebecca Reaves, Christopher Reaves (Amanda), Shawn Harmon (Drew); his grandchildren, Madeline and Olivia Martin, Griffin, Eveyn, and Annalee Sims, Collin and Zoe Camardelle, Levi Harmon, and Ava and Brayden Reaves, his siblings Hugh L. Dukes (Linda Dukes), and Angela Dukes, along with several beautiful nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by one wife, Penelope “Penny” Calhoun; one son, Peter Dukes; and one brother, David Dukes (Jane Hall).
Jim was one of four children and grew up in Hulett, he graduated from Villa Rica High School (class of 1968) where he was a stand out athlete. He went on to West Georgia College where he was a member of the Kappa Sig fraternity. After college Jim and his late wife, Penelope, moved to Orlando where he accepted a regional sales director position with Wembley, Inc. traveling and selling men’s neckties to select stores throughout Florida and South Georgia. He later went on to sell men’s and women’s apparel with his lifelong best friend, Victor Troncalli.
Jimmy was known for his fashion forward style and fun loving personality amongst his clients and colleagues, and it was often said that he could “sell ice to a polar bear.”
After raising his family in Orlando and retiring, Jim returned to Georgia to take care of his elderly parents at the family farm on Jones Mill Road in Whitesburg. He always felt most at home on the farm where he grew up.
Jimmy loved golfing, fishing, hunting, grilling, and tinkering on projects; but above all else, he loved being with his children and grandchildren. Family was paramount in Jimmy’s life. His love for his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, lifelong friends, and his dog, Hank, were at the heart of who he was.
Jim’s personality endeared him to many along with his big blue eyes and giant bear hugs. His close group of friends were life long and everyone knew he could be counted on in their time of need. He was a dedicated worker for his family, a true and trusted friend, a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, and father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
A graveside burial will take place on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Methodist Church in Whitesburg, Georgia, with the Rev. Jim Hearn officiating. Relatives and friends are invited, however a face covering and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be
made to St. Paul Methodist Church, Attn: William D. Dukes, 4004 Summit Boulevard NE, Suite 800 Atlanta, GA 30319.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
