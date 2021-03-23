James Duffey Sr.

Mr. James Edward Duffey Sr., 89 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Born in Mt. Zion, Georgia, on April 3, 1931, James was the son of the late Arzie Brittain Duffey and Lillie Pearl Chambers Duffey. He served in the U.S. Navy, founded Duffey Realty, and was a member of Southern Hills Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife, Irene Parker Duffey; children and their spouses, James Edward “Eddie” (Sarah) Duffey Jr., of Carrollton, Teresa “Terri” Duffey (Mike) Tucker, of Carrollton, Mark Brittain “Britt” (Heather Echols) Duffey, of Carrollton, Andrea Duffey (Dale) Johnson, of Carrollton, Jan Duffey (Justin) Rose, of Carrollton, Timothy “Tim” Duffey, of Carrollton, Heather Duffey (Curtis) North, of Carrollton; grandchildren and spouses, Lauren Duffey (Zeb) Barnes, Parker Edward (Melanie) Duffey, Marshall Tyler Duffey, Michael Lee (Emily) Tucker, Jennifer Duffey (Rett) Harmon, Matthew Brittain (Kara) Duffey, Kaley Lane Duffey, Paige Johnson (Chris) Murphy, Whitney Johnson (Michael) Davis, Merideth Alana Johnson, Corey (Ashley) Duffey, Timothy Duffey, Sydney Elizabeth North, Hannah Logan North, Alysa Hope North; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Good of Cincinnati, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Billie Fletcher, Bill Duffey, Reba Farmer, Joe Duffey, Dorsey Duffey and Avis Bridges.
James grew up in the community of Jake, Georgia, and joined the U.S. Navy. After returning to Carroll County from the military, James attended West Georgia College where he met his future wife, Irene. Irene worked in the campus post office, and James always made it a point to check the mail every day. As a result of such diligence (and a little courting), he proposed to her on the steps of Adamson Hall, and they married in 1954.
James was an active member of many governing boards for organizations and associations including the Lions’ Club, Atlanta Christian College, Christian Campus Fellowship, Georgia Independent Meatpackers’ Association, Christian City, Jaycee’s, West Metro Board of Realtors and Georgia Association of Realtors. James was also the Chairman of the Board and a longtime teacher of high school and young couples’ Sunday School classes at First Christian Church in Carrollton.
James was an avid supporter of the Central High School Athletic Booster Club. He began announcing the football games in 1961 when the team played at the old Carrollton High School stadium. James and Irene were an integral part of the expansion and revitalization of Central’s current stadium in 1987.
James was involved in every part of his community. Beyond the organizations that he was involved in, James loved meeting people at restaurants, through travel, through church, and at work. He bonded with people over his love of Georgia football and dedication to his community.
James never met a stranger. He welcomed his seven childrens’ friends into his home and treated them as his own. Everyone who met James knew that they had just made a new lifelong friend. James and Irene spent a lifetime together investing in the lives of others.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, March 22, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Southern Hills, the Church at City Station with Pastor Shannon Lovelady, Pastor Dale Lovelady, the Rev. Jon Day and Pastor Ron Boswell officiating.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens with the Rev. Mike Brooks, the Rev. Mike Wall officiating and American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
Pallbearers will be Matt Duffey, Lee Tucker, Dawson Hunt, Corey Duffey, Timothy Duffey, Parker Duffey, Tyler Duffey and Randy Almon. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Agents and Staff of Duffey Realty.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to UWG Christian Campus Fellowship, PO Box 10041, Carrollton, GA 30118 or online at https://uwgccf.org/give.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
