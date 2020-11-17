James Culberson Jr., 76, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Graveside Services will be conducted on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. from Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to The Dementia Society and Research Foundation.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
