James William Crane, 85, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Douglasville Church Of God of Prophecy on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. A celebration of life service will follow at 3 p.m.
Inurnment will take place in Heard County at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
