James Richard Coursey, 48, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
The family will receive friends and the funeral on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon. The graveside service will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, social distancing must be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.
To send condolences to the family or share a memory with the family please visit his obituary at www.jcollinsfunealhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.
