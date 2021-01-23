Mr. James Dalton Carter Sr., 86 of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1934, in Newnan, Georgia,

the son of the late James Grady Carter and Annie Dalton Carter.

James was a member of Temple First Baptist Church and a Navy Veteran. He was a cattle

farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Carter, and a son-in-law, Barry McClendon.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Willa Jane Teel Carter, of Villa

Rica; children,

James Dalton Carter Jr., (Sherry), of

Villa Rica, Karen Coffey, of Villa Rica; Haleigh Johnson, great-granddaughter, of Tifton; grandchildren,

Stacy Lewis (Rob), Kelly Walker (Greg), Tiffany Robinson (John), Chris Carroll, Ciara Carter, Lindsey Carter and Mandy Wade; 15 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 25,

2021, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. at Temple First Baptist Church. Services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Haney officiating. Eulogy will be provided by Haleigh Johnson. Kersha Cartwright and Kylie Thompson will provide musical selections. Greg Walker, John Robinson, Kody Walker, John Austin Robinson, T. J Robinson and Chris Carroll will serve as pallbearers.

Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneral

home.com.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

