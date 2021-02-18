James Carnes

Mr. James Monroe “Jimmy” Carnes, 79, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed

away on Monday,

Feb. 15, 2021.

Jimmy was born in Paulding County, Georgia, on Dec. 20, 1941, the son of the late Labron Carnes and Gertrude Bowman Carnes.

Jimmy was owner and operator of Pro Lawn Services for many years and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church

in Whitesburg, Georgia.

Jimmy was a man of strong faith and loved studying and preaching God’s word. He also enjoyed picking and singing bluegrass music

with dear friends, working in his yard, horses and camping to name a few of his favorite things. He

will be missed by many.

Survivors include

his wife of 32 years, Cheryl Carnes; daughters, Jill (Scott) Howard, Inga (Lee) Fuller; five grandchildren and one great grandchild; stepchildren, Stacy (Ronnie) Bradley, Shane Pledger; seven grandchildren and

nine great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Carnes, and

a sister, Shirley Carnes.

Funeral service

will be held on

Friday, Feb. 19,

2021, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Whitesburg, Georgia with the Rev. Alvin Hunnicutt officiating and Mr. Ronnie Pate will present the eulogy.

Family will

receive friends

at the church

Friday from noon

until the service

time. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Pate, Wilson Pate, Ricky Carnes, Lee Fuller, Bob Bryant and

Roger King. Interment will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may

be expressed to

the family online

at www.almon

funeralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

