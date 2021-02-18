James Carnes

Mr. James Monroe “Jimmy” Carnes, 79, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed
away on Monday,
Feb. 15, 2021.
Jimmy was born in Paulding County, Georgia, on Dec. 20, 1941, the son of the late Labron Carnes and Gertrude Bowman Carnes.
Jimmy was owner and operator of Pro Lawn Services for many years and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church
in Whitesburg, Georgia.
Jimmy was a man of strong faith and loved studying and preaching God’s word. He also enjoyed picking and singing bluegrass music
with dear friends, working in his yard, horses and camping to name a few of his favorite things. He
will be missed by many.
Survivors include
his wife of 32 years, Cheryl Carnes; daughters, Jill (Scott) Howard, Inga (Lee) Fuller; five grandchildren and one great grandchild; stepchildren, Stacy (Ronnie) Bradley, Shane Pledger; seven grandchildren and
nine great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Carnes, and
a sister, Shirley Carnes.
Funeral service
will be held on
Friday, Feb. 19,
2021, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Whitesburg, Georgia with the Rev. Alvin Hunnicutt officiating and Mr. Ronnie Pate will present the eulogy.
Family will
receive friends
at the church
Friday from noon
until the service
time. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Pate, Wilson Pate, Ricky Carnes, Lee Fuller, Bob Bryant and
Roger King. Interment will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may
be expressed to
the family online
at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
