James Bolden Boatwright Sr. of Buchanan, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at a healthcare facility.
He was born in Talladega, Alabama on Feb. 19, 1938, son of the late Robert Lee Boatright and Leo Green Nall. He served in the United States Army as Military Police through 1957-59 and 1959-60. After his service in the Army, he went on to retire as a Salesman from U.S. Can Company. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Derl Boatwright, Walter Boatright and Norman Boatright.
Mr. Boatwright is survived by his wife of many years, Janice Willis Boatwright; his daughter, Jamee Ellen Boatwright of Buchanan, and son, Jim Boatwright (Ashlyn) of Villa Rica; sister, Joyce Boatwright Cleghorn of Marietta; and two grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Buchanan United Methodist Church.
Services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. from Buchanan United Methodist Church with the Rev. Larry Woodall and the Rev. Randy Rooks officiating and Madison Boatwright delivering the eulogy.
Music will be furnished by Kersha Cartwright, Kiley Thompson and Beleta Anderson. Keith Cleghorn, Jeff Cleghorn, Troy Boatwright, Doug Grizzard, Mark Vaughn and Rob Eaves will serve as pallbearers. Todd Hooper, Pete Ewing, George Balzinger, Shane Haugen, Bill Stanley and the Tallapoosa Class of 1956 will all serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow at Mount Vernon Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
