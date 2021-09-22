James Lloyd Beal, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 17, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens with American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.