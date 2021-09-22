James Lloyd Beal, born on Dec. 25, 1937, in Evansville, Indiana, son of Lloyd James Beal and Reba Ailene Peck, raised in Lima, Ohio, passed into glory on Sept. 17, 2021, at 11:51 a.m. at Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
James, a resident of Carrollton, Georgia for 35 years, was lovingly referred to as “Jim.”
He is survived by his faithful wife, Marie Grace McPike Beal; children and spouses, Dwayne Anthony (Kim) Beal, Angela Marie (Jim) Jones, Christopher James Beal, Lisa Michele (Javier) Cacao, Patrick Timothy Beal, Katherine Elizabeth (Colby) Griggs, David Jonathan (Abby) Beal; grandchildren, Joshua, Jonathan, Jonah, Jet, Jayden, Duncan, Dylan, Tyler, Kaitlin, Isaac, Axel, Alayna, Noah, Walker; great-grandchildren, Joslyn Rose and Payton Rae. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Diane Beal; grandson, Jacob Beal and brother, Randall Beal.
He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force and owner and operator of Beal Heating and Air. Mr. Beal was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and the Adults Sunday School class.
Mr. Beal was often found serving those in need, albeit yard work or providing shelter for those who needed rest. He was filled with joy and brought much laughter to his family and all those who knew him. He loved the Lord with all his heart, soul, and mind; he was a man with great faith. He longed to see the Lord and can be remembered for saying, “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Sam Braswell officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne Beal, Christopher Beal, Patrick Beal, David Beal, Colby Griggs and Cliff Meyer.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens with American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions via Paypal to JLB70@Yahoo.com to help with any expenses is greatly appreciated.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
