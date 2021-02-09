James Edward Adcock, 87, of Villa
Rica, Georgia, died
on Sunday, Feb. 07, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at J.
Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Funeral services
will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. from
the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Harmony Cemetery, Mableton, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.
com.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors attending these
services should please remember to remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household and wear a mask.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is caring for the Adcock Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.