James Edward Adcock, 87, of Villa

Rica, Georgia, died

on Sunday, Feb. 07, 2021.

The family will

receive friends at J.

Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Funeral services

will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. from

the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Harmony Cemetery, Mableton, Georgia.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.

com.

In accordance with the current COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors attending these

services should please remember to remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household and wear a mask.

J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is caring for the Adcock Family.

Service information

Feb 10
Burial
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
12:00AM
Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery
581 Veterans Memorial Hwy. S.E
Mableton, GA 30126
Feb 10
Funeral
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
2:00PM
The Chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home
1011 Topaz Lane
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Feb 10
Visitation
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home
1011 Topaz Lane
Villa Rica, GA 30180
