Jalen Bonner, 21, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on July 11, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 112 Mt. Zion Boulevard in Carrollton.

Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.

Viewing will be on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

To plant a tree in memory of Jalen Bonner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.