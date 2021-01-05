Jacqueline Ann Jones Richie, 78, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1942, in Richmond, Virginia, to the late Leonard Franklin Jones and the late Dorothy Abrahams Jones.
Jackie graduated from North Augusta High School in North Augusta, South Carolina, and subsequently attended business college. She married Dr. Stephen N. Richie on June 17, 1973, and they made their home in Bremen. She was a devoted spouse and mother, and she was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Bremen. She was also a coordinator for many years for the Haralson County Ministries, and she was a volunteer in numerous capacities for Bremen City Schools while her children attended there.
Survivors include her husband Steve; children Rosemary Richie Hannan (James Michael) of Rochester, Michigan, and Stephen Colin Richie (Lucy LeAnn King) of Temple, Georgia; and grandchildren, Josephine Louise Hannan, Elsie Rose Hannan, Kathrin Elizabeth King, and Sean David King.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her sister, Reverend Dr. Dallas Raye Jones.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Funeral Home in Bremen.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. following the visitation, with the Rev. John Huggins officiating.
If you feel called to make a gift in Jackie’s memory, her favorite charities were The AFLAC Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.