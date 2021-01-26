Mrs. Jackie Lynn Brock, 71, of Villa Rica passed away
on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Tanner Medical Center.
Mrs. Brock was born in Kentucky,
the daughter of the late Bige Coots and Sophia Day Coots.
She was retired having worked numerous jobs including several years with Custom Building Products. Jackie enjoyed gardening, crafting, crocheting, and making jewelry.
She was a loving mother and Baptist
by faith.
Survivors include her husband, Ora Brock; children, Roxanne and Bill Mullins, Crab Orchard, Kentucky, Jacqueline and
Jeffery Strickland, Crab Orchard, Krystal and Kenneth Banks Jr., Douglasville; sister, Hazel Saylor, Crab Orchard; brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Barbara Coots, Crab Orchard; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces
and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Wayne Coots.
In accordance with her wishes the body was cremated.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
