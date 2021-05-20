Jack Youngblood

Jack F. Youngblood, 83 of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

He was born on June 21, 1937, in Doerun, Georgia,

son of the late

Jesse Hubert Youngblood and

the late Mammie Williford Youngblood.

He proudly

served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 until 1960. He worked for American Freight System

for more than 28

years and with Consolidated Freight for 2 years. He was Baptist by faith and attended Antioch Baptist Church. He loved to eat and enjoyed visiting

new restaurants to

try new foods.

In addition to

his parents, he

is preceded in

death by his wife, Margaret Hembree Youngblood.

He is survived by his sons, David Gregory Youngblood and Jasper Frazier Youngblood, both of Greenville, South Carolina; daughter, Jacquelyn Anita

Cole, of Temple; sisters, Nettie

Powell of Palataka, Florida, Louise Johnson of Fayetteville,

Georgia, Beatrice Grady of Texarkana, Texas and Sally Johnson of Phoenix City, Alabama; brother, Julian

Lee Youngblood

of Columbus,

Georgia; and six grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, May 21,

2021, from 5 p.m.

until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel

with the Rev. Jimmy Bryan officiating. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the

family at www.

martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge

of the arrangements.

