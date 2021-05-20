Jack Youngblood

Jack F. Youngblood, 83 of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
He was born on June 21, 1937, in Doerun, Georgia,
son of the late
Jesse Hubert Youngblood and
the late Mammie Williford Youngblood.
He proudly
served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 until 1960. He worked for American Freight System
for more than 28
years and with Consolidated Freight for 2 years. He was Baptist by faith and attended Antioch Baptist Church. He loved to eat and enjoyed visiting
new restaurants to
try new foods.
In addition to
his parents, he
is preceded in
death by his wife, Margaret Hembree Youngblood.
He is survived by his sons, David Gregory Youngblood and Jasper Frazier Youngblood, both of Greenville, South Carolina; daughter, Jacquelyn Anita
Cole, of Temple; sisters, Nettie
Powell of Palataka, Florida, Louise Johnson of Fayetteville,
Georgia, Beatrice Grady of Texarkana, Texas and Sally Johnson of Phoenix City, Alabama; brother, Julian
Lee Youngblood
of Columbus,
Georgia; and six grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, May 21,
2021, from 5 p.m.
until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel
with the Rev. Jimmy Bryan officiating. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the
family at www.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge
of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.