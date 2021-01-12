Mr. Jack Randall “Red” Jackson, 78, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021.
Mr. Jackson was born on June 14, 1942, in Delta, Alabama, to the late Chess and Clarice Garrett Jackson.
He was a farmer by trade and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death
by his son, Gary Jackson; his daughter, Becky Williamson Emrick; his great-granddaughter, Madeline Young; his brother, Sonny Jackson; and his sister, Dean Jackson.
Survivors include his wife, Rosa Lee Skinner Jackson; his daughters and son-in-law, Carol and Greg Young and Susan Shadinger; his brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Janice Jackson; his sister, Gervyace Preston; eight grandchildren
and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Morgan Bailey officiated. Pallbearers were Sammy Jackson, Billy Jackson, Terry Preston, Mark Gibbs, Mack Ledbetter, and Paul Bell. Interment followed the services.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
