Mr. Jack Matthews Jr., age 56, of Carrollton, died on Oct. 28, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, the Rev. Jerry Williams, eulogist. Interment will follow in Garden of Rest Cemetery, Villa Rica. Viewing will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
