Mr. L. G. “Jack” Joyner, 84, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1936, in Tyus, Georgia, the son of the late Lloyd H. Joyner and the late Jessie Bailey Joyner. He attended Tyus Elementary School and graduated from Roopville High School, where he played basketball.
He was the owner/operator of J & R Construction Company, and was a longtime member of Tyus Baptist Church. He was also the owner of Ivy Bluff Properties and Joyner Farms, Inc. Jack has served on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank, Phoenix West Condo Homeowners Association, and Southern States Co-op. He was past master of Tyus Lodge #671, and was past president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, the Carroll County Cattleman’s Association.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Gray Joyner; son, Mark Anthony Joyner; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Tony Lovvorn; sister and brother-in-law, Beatrice and the Rev. G. W. Burson; brother and sister-in-law, Lynn and Lucy Joyner; grandchildren, Angie Lovvorn Platten, Wesley Lovvorn, and Luke Anthony Joyner; and great-grandchildren, Meredith Platten, Nolan Platten and Gabby Platten.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Tyus Baptist Church with the Rev. Shane Roberson and the Rev. Justin Richards officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers, Steve Baird, Phillip McRae, Wesley Lovvorn, Justin Joyner, Tommy Ralston, Jarret Ralston and Luke Joyner. Honorary pallbearers will be the current and former employees of J & R Construction Company.
Friends may pay their respect at the funeral home on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Flowers are welcome or for those who desire, the family request memorial contributions be made to Tyus Baptist Church, c/o Nita Burns, 3892 Tyus Carrollton Road, Carrollton, Georgia, 30117.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.