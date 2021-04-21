L.G. “Jack” Joyner, 84, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Tyus Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends may pay their respect at the funeral home on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Flowers are welcome or for those who desire, the family request memorial contributions be made to Tyus Baptist Church.
Messages of condolences can be
sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
