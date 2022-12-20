Mr. Henry “Jack” Newman Jackson, Jr., age 76, of Bowdon, GA, passed away December 16, 2022. He was born November 21, 1946 in Columbus, GA to the late Henry Newman Jackson, Sr. and Mary Clay Jackson Belk. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother in law, Terry Turner.
Jack served in the United States Navy and Coast Guard for 16 years, during which he was able to sail all over the world. He was an excellent carpenter and worked in construction for many years. He retired from the City of Bowdon’s Maintenance Department. He never met a stranger, loved to make everyone laugh, and was kind to everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife, Suzette Bennett, of Bowdon; daughter and son in law, Julie and Shane Gunnells, of Graham, AL; son, James Jackson, of New Mexico; grandchildren, Marlee Edwards and Devin Entrekin; great granddaughter, Addison Carter; sister, Gloria Turner, of Carrollton, GA; brothers and sisters in law, Jim Jackson, of Mableton, GA, Tulley and Carol Jackson, of Carrollton, Robert and Rhonda Jackson, of Hamilton, GA, and Ed Jackson, of Panama City, FL; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, Jack will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Jackson, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.