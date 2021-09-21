Jack Cash, 59, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Fullerville Baptist Church.
Interment will
follow the service
in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
To send condolences to the family or share a memory visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.
