Mr. J.W. Spiva, 90, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
He was born on March, 6, 1930, in Paulding County to the late-Winnie LaForest McGarity Spiva and -Josiah H. Spiva.
A graduate of Dallas High School, J.W. later entered the U.S. Army and served as a paratrooper from 1954-1956. He retired after almost 30 years of service from Lockheed-Martin Aircraft as an inspector and also ran a grocery store in the Draketown Community. He was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening and fishing.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Spiva is preceded in death by his wife, Imogene White Spiva; his daughter, Donna Spiva Robinson; and his siblings, Avanelle McHan and Wayne Spiva.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Jim Brewton of Temple; his son, Michael Spiva of Buchanan; grandchildren, Jerry Brown III, Kevin Robinson, Katie and Jonathan Farr, and Keri Brewton; five great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
Graveside services were conducted on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m. from Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Patty Hutcheson and Katie Farr officiating. Music provided by Teresa Griggs Jones.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Spiva family.
