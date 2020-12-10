J. Gordon Sharp (b. 1933) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Papa, as family called him, lived to 87 years of age and lived his whole life on the same country road.
He is survived by his two sons, David Sharp and Joey Sharp, daughters-in-law Barbara Sharp and Dana Sharp, and three adult grandchildren Chris, Ashley, and Shirley Sharp.
He is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife, Shirley Thompson Sharp (d. 1989); mother to David and Joey, his late-in-life love, Ina Jean Sharp (d. 2016); and his parents, Clarence Sharp and Pauline Gordon Sharp.
The family is extremely grateful for the thoughtful care this past year of Anita Higgens, Gordon’s home health companion. Gordon proudly served in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated a service station with his father, Clarence, then worked for 20-plus years at Trent Tube. He also operated a chicken and cattle farm. He was a proud member of Buck Creek Masonic Lodge #639.
Services will be limited to a graveside service at Abilene Baptist Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. The American Legion Post #143 will perform military honors.
We encourage everyone attending to make the best decisions to remain safe, such as remaining 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wearing personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family via personal contacts or at www.martin-high
