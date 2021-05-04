J.D. Key, 93, of Temple, formerly of Villa Rica, died on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. in Kennesaw Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.