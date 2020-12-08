The Rev. Ivers Lewis Smith Jr., 91, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 4, 1929, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Ivers Lewis Smith Sr. and the late Mrs. Christine Eskew Smith.
The Rev. Ivers was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for Lockheed as an aircraft painter. The Rev. Ivers pastored for over 40 years at Landmark Holiness Church. He loved missionary work all around the world. At home, the Rev. Ivers enjoyed gardening, canning, and working with his tractor.
In addition to his parents, the Rev. Ivers was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Dial Smith; his daughter, Joyce Horne; and his sisters, Betty Padgett and Barbara Cook.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Joan and Brother Roger Luke, of Cartersville, Georgia, and Deborah and Steve Willingham, of Wray, Georgia; his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Marion Smith, of Broxton, Georgia; his sister, Elaine Jiles, of Carrollton; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Malcom and Doris Smith, of Villa Rica, Hubert and Shirley Smith, of Newnan, Jimmy and Carol Smith, of Carrollton, and Charles and Brenda Smith, of Lowell; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and several nephews.
Private family-only funeral services will be conducted and interment will take place in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694.
