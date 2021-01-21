Isaac Galeno, 74 of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
The family received friends on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at 3 p.m. from St. Theresa Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
