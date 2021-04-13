Irma LaVerne Green, 94, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died April 10, 2021 at The Oaks of Carrollton.
She was born in Villa Rica on Aug.
31, 1926, the daughter of the late Wiley
Britt Parker and
Sarah Emma Smith Parker. She lived most of her life in the Carroll County area and graduated from Villa Rica High School.
She married the love of her life,
John C. Green, in 1955 and became a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.
She worked for Southwire Company in the receiving department for
almost 20 years and retired in 1986. LaVerne was a long time and faithful member of the Villa Rica First United Methodist Church and the Reba
Roberds Sunday School Class. She had a very outgoing personality and thoroughly enjoyed life and the people around her and will be missed, but remembered for a long time, by her many close and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Green in 2010 and her son Stephen D. Green in 2015; a brother, Glen Parker; and two sisters, Geneva Smith and Mary Wigley.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Donna Green Pritchard of Melbourne, Florida; two grandsons, John S, Green of Greenville, South Carolina and Bradley D. Green of Grand Rapids, Michigan;
and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April
15, 2021, at 2:30
p.m. from the
chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home with the Rev. Whit Martin officiating. The
family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday
from 12:30 p.m.
until the service
hour. Interment
will follow in
Hillcrest Cemetery, Villa Rica.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 regulations we encourage everyone attending to wear masks and remain six feet apart from those not in your household.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of
Villa Rica is serving the Green Family.
