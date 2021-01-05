Mrs. Irma Gertrude Wendorf Hix, 90, of Dallas, Georgia died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Pine Ridge Baptist Church with Bro. Toby Powers and Bro. Scott Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to Jones-Wynn Funeral Home or donations can be made In Memory of Mrs. Irma Hix to Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 125 Pine Ridge Church Road, Dallas, Georgia 30157.
For anyone who doesn’t want to attend due to COVID-19 risk, Mrs. Hix’s Funeral Service will be broadcast on the church radio frequency of 93.9 FM, which can be received in the church parking lot
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
