Iris Ann “Iky” McLeod born on Feb. 9, 1936, in Hickory, N.C. residing in Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Iris was a member of First Baptist Church of Douglasville, Georgia and belonged to the Keenagers Sunday School class. She loved playing bridge, gardening, canning, making jellies and cooking, but most of all, she loved her soul mate and Husband Roy.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, from noon until 1:30 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.