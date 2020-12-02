Irene Julius, 89, of Villa Rica died on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. from J. Collins Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday one hour prior to the service.
The service will be streamed live online at https://www.facebook.com/jcollinsfuneral
home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if you choose to attend the visitation and/or funeral service we ask that you please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and a mask will be required.
