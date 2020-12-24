Mr. Ira Allen Jackson, 81, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 29, 1939, in Ranburne, Alabama, the son of the late Henry Chessed Jackson and Clarice Garrett Jackson.
Mr. Jackson was a member of True Vine Church in Ranburne, Alabama. He was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra McClain Jackson, and sisters, Dean Jackson and Gervyace Preston.
Survivors include daughters, Randi Jackson and Christy Jackson; stepson, Neal and Michelle West, and stepdaughter, Lindy West; brothers, Randall and Rosalie Jackson and Pete and Janice Jackson; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday at 2 p.m. from Macedonia Church Cemetery with Reverend Dennis Agan officiating. Bill Jeter, Chad Watkins, Neal West Jr., and Alan Robinson will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow.
Share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.high
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
