Mrs. Inez Bishop Day, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020. She was 82.
Mrs. Day was born on May 1, 1938, in Sharpsburg, Georgia, to the late-Roy and -Margaret Bishop. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bobby Day, Sr.; her son, Tommy Johnson; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Amie Day; and six brothers.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Cindy Smith of Bowdon, and Tracey and Ray Griffith of Taccoa, Georgia; her son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Karen Day of Bowdon; her stepdaughter, Pat Jacobs of Bowdon; her sisters, Edna Barge of Luthersville, Georgia, and Alma Maimone of Sharpsburg; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Luke and Cathy Bishop of Pavo, Georgia, Landis and Liz Bishop of Sharpsburg, Rob and Sheila Bishop of West Point, Georgia, and Roy Lee Bishop of Troy, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Blake Johnson, Brent Day, and Bro. Tommy Wright will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Corey Higginbotham, Chad Higginbotham, Cody Higginbotham, Blake Johnson, Brent Day, and Casey Acosta will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For those attending the visitation and funeral, we ask that you wear a mask and social distance as you feel comfortable.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.