Imogene Williams Howle, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. She was 83.
Jean was born on May 25, 1937, in Hulett, Georgia, the seventh of eight children to the late Lloyd and Mattie Lee Williams. She graduated from Villa Rica High School and began working as a bookkeeper and caring for her widowed mother and younger sister.
This was the beginning of a lifetime of loving and caring for her family and living out her deep faith in Jesus Christ.
Jean is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Vernon Howle; her son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Traci Howle of Suwanee, Georgia; her daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Mark Hope of Dunwoody, Georgia; her granddaughters, Cassidy Hope and Jordan Hope, also of Dunwoody; along with numerous nieces
and nephews.
Along with her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her siblings, Marvin Williams, Estelle Newell, Elmer Williams, Evelyn Williams, Rudine Freeman, Ruth Ethridge, and Marcelle Bishop.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Wright and Bro. Mark Hope officiating. Interment will follow at Cleburne Memory Gardens.
Prior to the services on Wednesday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
For those wishing to attend the visitation, we kindly ask that you consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
