Mrs. Imogene Todd Barronton, 91, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1930, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Clifford Todd and the late Mrs. Willie Mae White Todd.
She worked in the textile industry.
Mrs. Barronton was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. She loved her church family and gospel music very much. Mrs. Barronton was a family-oriented woman.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde H. Barronton; and her sister, Sue Copeland.
Mrs. Barronton is survived by her daughter, Mary Barronton Dixon, and her husband, Jim, of Waleska, Georgia; her son, Joseph Clyde Barronton, and his wife, Tara, of Carrollton; her sister, Polly Williams, of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Stephen Dixon, and Brian Dixon; two great-grandchildren, Nathan Bradley Dixon, and Lucy Ava Dixon; and a host of nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family, all those attending the visitation, are encouraged to wear a mask.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Graveside Services followed by interment will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica with Preacher Mike Harris and grandson, Stephen Dixon officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
