Ila Hunton

Ms. Ila Harriet Hunton, 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
She was born
in Atlanta on
Tuesday, Sept. 30, 1941. Ms. Hunton
was the daughter of the late-Harry Campbell Hunton
and the late-Ila Victoria (Leggett) Hunton. Besides
her parents, Ms. Hunton is preceded
in death by her brothers, Calvin Hunton, James Hunton and Earl Hunton and by her sisters, Mary Baker, Marie Dwyer and Deloris Sanes.
Survivors include her two sons and one daughter-in-law, Edward and Karen Cochran, of Villa
Rica, and Gary Cochran, of Douglasville; her daughter and son-in-law, Shelba George and Warren Paris, of Carrollton; her grandchildren, Shree Jenkinson, Shannon George, Michael George, Bobby Lee and
Chris Henderson;
her great-grandchildren, Makayla
Bivins, Aiden Jinks, Cody Cochran,
Corey Cochran,
Casey Cochran, Mercedes Cochran, Brooklyn George, Lillian George,
Cain George,
Noah George,
Emma George, Caiden Hunton and Rylan Storey; one great-great-grandchild, Ila Bivins; her niece, Linda Johnson; close friend and “adopted daughter,” Michelle Floyd, and a number of other relatives.
In accordance
with Ms. Hunton’s wishes, she will be cremated.
The family plans to hold a memorial gathering at her daughter, Shelba George’s residence on Sunday, August 30, 2020, beginning
at noon.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at www.croftfuneralhome.com .
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service
of Temple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.