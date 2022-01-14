Idella Chism, 79, of Carrollton, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 40 Flat Rock Drive in,Villa Rica. Interment will follow in Flat Rock Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 2-7 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
