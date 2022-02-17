Hugh Butler Jr.

Captain Hugh Dorsey Butler, Jr., 74, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
He was born in Carrollton on Nov. 22, 1947, the son of the late Captain Hugh Dorsey Butler Sr., and Mary Frances Stephens Butler.
Hugh was a 1965 graduate of Carrollton High School, a 1970 graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelors of Science degree in electrical engineering, a 1972 graduate of the University of West Georgia with a Master of Arts in mathematics, and in 1988 a Masters of business administration while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Beta Gamma Sigma.
He served in the Army ROTC at Georgia Institute of Technology, Basic Training — Fort Bragg 1968, reserve commissioned officer 1970, Infantry Officer Basic Course — Fort Benning 1972, National Guard — Combat Support Co., 1-108 Armor 1972-75, Designated OSD test 2 expert and Rattlegator First Class at Fort Stewart 1973 and was honorably discharged, obtaining rank of captain, Armor, USAR 1984.
Hugh worked at Carroll EMC from 1970-72 and then began a 42 year career with Southwire Company. Throughout his career he held many positions, engineer in the Wire and Cable division, senior engineer in SCR Rod Systems, senior electrical engineer, senior energy system engineer and chief electrical engineer and automation engineer. He was awarded Certificate of Commendation by Southwire Company for outstanding contributions to demonstrate the world’s first high temperature superconducting power delivery system to supply electricity for an industrial use. He was a licensed professional engineer in Georgia, Ohio, Texas, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Utah, Arkansas, Connecticut, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Kentucky.
He was a member of the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, National Society of Professional Engineers, Aluminum Association, and Chairman Code Making Committee for three code cycles. He was appointed to the National Electrical Code, Panels 4 and 13, for code cycle years 1990, 1993, 1996, 1999 and 2002.
Hugh had a dedicated work ethic but above all he enjoyed spending time with family and his beloved chocolate Labrador, Boozer Butler. He enjoyed playing tennis, coaching his two daughters, shooting sports, cooking, and bicycling. He was a second Dan Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do and Brown Belt in Judo.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Hammock Butler; daughters, Valerie Butler, Victoria Butler, both of Carrollton; and a brother, Larry (Jeannie) Butler of Long Beach, California.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Robert Butler; paternal grandparents, Levi Morgan Butler and Mary Virginia Glausier Butler; maternal grandparents, John W. Stephens and Frances Estelle Acklin Stephens.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. David Hughes officiating.
Pallbearers will be Albert Elder, Clarence Reeves, Charlie Almon, Rusty Crawford, Cleve Entrekin and Jack Gilbert. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Hunter and Mike Crumpler.
Interment will be in the Carrollton City Cemetery with American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
