Mr. Hugh Posey Allen, 88, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away on Dec. 3, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1932, in Carroll County, Georgia, to the late Hubert Calvin and Odell Smith Allen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Goldin Allen; son, Kristopher Allen; and brother, Archie Allen.
Hugh was a corporal for the U.S. Army. He retired from Lockheed Martin as a machinist.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin Allen, of Bowdon, Georgia, Casey and Adrienne Allen, of Danville, Virginia, and Corey and Shanna Allen, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Ainsley Allen, Brock Allen, Emma Allen, and Luke Allen; and brother, Jimmy Allen, of Tallapoosa.
Funeral services were held on Dec. 6, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Wayne Morris, Bro. Jessie Smith, and Bro. Jeff Layton officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Tommy Clark, David Johnson, Jody Pike, Kenny Puckett, Jacob Parson, and Steve Williams. Honorary pallbearers were Brock Allen and Luke Allen. Interment followed in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Haralson County Veterans Association providing military honors.
Sympathies may be left at www.miller-funer
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.