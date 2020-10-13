Howard Thompson

Mr. Howard Stenson Thompson, 67, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Mr. Thompson was born on Jan. 14, 1953, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late John H. Thompson and Mary Sweatman Thompson. During his working career, Mr. Thompson worked in the Maintenance department at Southwire. He loved riding motorcycles, owning more than a few in his life.
Besides his parents, Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his late wife, Brenda Jane Thompson.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine Ann Thompson; children, Dustin Thompson and Shannon Atkins; grandchildren, Josh Webb, Jacob Webb, Kaleigh Atkins, Dean Thompson, Jennifer Wrobleski, and William Wrobleski; great-grandchildren, Kash Lee Webb and Oliver William Taylor; brother, John Thompson; and sisters, Brenda Wright and Mary Kaley; as well as other extended family.
Funeral services for Mr. Thompson will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home. A private interment will be in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the service hour.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
