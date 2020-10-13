Howard Thompson

Mr. Howard Stenson Thompson, 67, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Mr. Thompson was born on Jan. 14, 1953, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late John H. Thompson and Mary Sweatman Thompson. During his working career, Mr. Thompson worked in the Maintenance department at Southwire. He loved riding motorcycles, owning more than a few in his life.

Besides his parents, Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his late wife, Brenda Jane Thompson.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine Ann Thompson; children, Dustin Thompson and Shannon Atkins; grandchildren, Josh Webb, Jacob Webb, Kaleigh Atkins, Dean Thompson, Jennifer Wrobleski, and William Wrobleski; great-grandchildren, Kash Lee Webb and Oliver William Taylor; brother, John Thompson; and sisters, Brenda Wright and Mary Kaley; as well as other extended family.

Funeral services for Mr. Thompson will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home. A private interment will be in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the service hour.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon

funeralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Mr. Howard Thompson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 14
Visitation
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 14
Funeral Service
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
2:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.