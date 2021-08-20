Elder Howard Locklear, of Buchanan, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Elder Locklear was born on Feb. 14, 1930, in Yorktown, Georgia, to the late U.B. Locklear and Bertha Ogle Locklear.
On Dec. 20, 1947, he married the former Frances Brown, and the two enjoyed more than 72 years together until her passing in 2020. They had two daughters, Elaine and Sharon.
For over 50 years, he worked as a brickmason. He was of the Baptist faith and was ordained into the ministry in 1977. From that time forward he pastored several churches in the New Hope Baptist Association throughout northwest Georgia. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
While Howard took pride in his work as a brickmason, he was most proud of the family he and Frances built. Often, during family gatherings he would remark to his wife, “Look what we started!” Their daughters both married, and the family grew to include six grandchildren and more than 20 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by daughter, Elaine Corley, son-in-law, Joe Corley, sisters, Myra Holland and Cleta Robinson, cousin, Junior Locklear, and father- and mother-in law, Horace Brown and Loney Weldon Brown.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Kevin Owens, of Bremen; grandchildren, Tara and Matt Bell, of Monroe; Amber Wilson, of Bremen; Clay and Laura Owens, of Panama City, Florida; Allison and Chad Taylor, of Bremen; Amy and Jeff McDowell, of Bremen; and Clint and Teresa Owens, of Bremen; 22 great-grandchildren; cousin, Ollie Locklear, of Rockmart; sisters-in-law, Jackie Brown, of Ellijay, and Betty Brown, of Carrollton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen on Friday, Aug. 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A memorial service with Masonic rites will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. from Fellowship Baptist Church, with visitation at noon preceding the service. Elder Kevin Owens, Elder Randy Redden, Elder Travis Warren, Elder Colt Deems, Elder Tim Deems, Elder Brad Gordon, and Bro. Wesley Clackum will officiate. Music will be provided by Michael Brown. Rev. Clay Owens, Clint Owens, Matt Bell, Chad Taylor, Jeff McDowell, Carter Taylor, Canaan McDowell, Grant Wilson, Camden Taylor, and Tavarius Helton will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Fellowship Baptist Church.
Graveside service will follow in the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery with music by Rev. Clay Owens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.