Howard Locklear, of Buchanan, died on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
The family received friends at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen on Friday, Aug. 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A memorial service with Masonic rites was conducted on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. from Fellowship Baptist Church, with visitation at noon preceding the service.
Graveside service followed in the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
