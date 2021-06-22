Houston Cole, 87, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021.
He was born on
May 11, 1934, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of the late Robert Lewis Cole and the
late Jessie Pearl Stamps Cole.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Sewell Manufacturing Company in Bremen and retired from Lamar Manufacturing in Bowdon after
having worked as a designer for more
than 40 years.
He was a member of the International Association of
Clothing Designers and Executives
where he served
as past president.
In 2015, he was inducted into the IACDE Hall of
Fame. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He attended Tabernacle Baptist Church where he served as deacon emeritus and was a member of the Ted Robinson Sunday School Class.
In addition to
his parents, he is preceded in death
by brothers, Herbert Cole and C.E. Cole; and sisters, Betty
Ann Smith, Janice Kittle, Peggy Reid
and Robbie Akin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Merial Johnson Cole; daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy
and Terry Bagwell, and Carla and Scott Morris, all of Carrollton; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Muse and Bonnie and William Jenkins all of Carrollton; and brothers, Michael
and Charlsie Cole, of Waco, Dwayne and Beth Cole, of Anchorage, Alaska, Wendell and Brenda Cole, of Carrollton, and Barry and Freida Cole, of Hiram.
Funeral service
was conducted on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Allen and the Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery
with his grandsons, Daniel Bagwell, Brad Bagwell, Steven Morris, Cole Bagwell, Stuart Morris and great-grandson, Chandler Morris serving as pallbearers. The Ted Robinson Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. The
family received friends at the church on Monday, June 21,
2021, from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family
at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
