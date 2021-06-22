Houston Cole

Houston Cole, 87, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021.

He was born on

May 11, 1934, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of the late Robert Lewis Cole and the

late Jessie Pearl Stamps Cole.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Sewell Manufacturing Company in Bremen and retired from Lamar Manufacturing in Bowdon after

having worked as a designer for more

than 40 years.

He was a member of the International Association of

Clothing Designers and Executives

where he served

as past president.

In 2015, he was inducted into the IACDE Hall of

Fame. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

He attended Tabernacle Baptist Church where he served as deacon emeritus and was a member of the Ted Robinson Sunday School Class.

In addition to

his parents, he is preceded in death

by brothers, Herbert Cole and C.E. Cole; and sisters, Betty

Ann Smith, Janice Kittle, Peggy Reid

and Robbie Akin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Merial Johnson Cole; daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy

and Terry Bagwell, and Carla and Scott Morris, all of Carrollton; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Muse and Bonnie and William Jenkins all of Carrollton; and brothers, Michael

and Charlsie Cole, of Waco, Dwayne and Beth Cole, of Anchorage, Alaska, Wendell and Brenda Cole, of Carrollton, and Barry and Freida Cole, of Hiram.

Funeral service

was conducted on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Allen and the Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery

with his grandsons, Daniel Bagwell, Brad Bagwell, Steven Morris, Cole Bagwell, Stuart Morris and great-grandson, Chandler Morris serving as pallbearers. The Ted Robinson Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. The

family received friends at the church on Monday, June 21,

2021, from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family

at www.martin-high

tower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Houston Cole, please visit Tribute Store.