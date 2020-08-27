Hosea Bonner, 74, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Aug. 21, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton, Georgia, 30117. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
